Margaret Ann "Meg" Fletcher, 56, passed peacefully at her home on Saturday October 3rd.
Meg was a scholar and an artist. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Ronald and Marie Orcutt.
Those left behind to honor her memory are her husband Wayne and son Matthew Fletcher of the home, son Joe Day, his wife Stephanie, and beloved grandchildren Isaiah and Mya Day of Johnson City, brother Michael Orcutt of Idaho Falls, Idaho, brother Matthew Orcutt and his wife Angela of Jonesborough, sister-in-law Sherry Orcutt of Erwin, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their most sincere gratitude to a special friend and caregiver Pam Harbin.