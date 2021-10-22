ELIZABETHTON – Margaret Ann Carden Campbell, age 75, of Elizabethton, TN went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born to the late Lloyd and Estalee Carden on September 22, 1946. Margaret was the eldest of four children. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Margaret treated every child that came into her life as one of her own. She loved having a house full of kids. Margaret always said when the kids were there, she knew they were safe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd Carden, Jr. and daughter, Carrie Ann Campbell. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 54 years, Charles Campbell, of the home; four children, David Campbell and wife Angel, Daniel Campbell, Kelly Roberts and husband Anthony and Douglas Campbell; four grandchildren, Cale Ensor, Clayton Campbell, Jackson Campbell and Jonah Roberts; sister, Mary Pierce and husband Ronnie; brother, Kenneth Carden and wife Patti; four nieces, Jodi Tower and husband Clinton, Ashley Rader and husband Brian, Amiee Slemp and husband Jason and Nancy Carden; nephew, Craig Pierce and wife Marina; three great-nephews, Patrick Tower, Matthew Tower and Joseph Pierce.
The family of Margaret Ann Carden Campbell will receive friends between the hours of 5:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Riverview Baptist Church, 1419 Broad St, Elizabethton, TN 37643. The family requests those who will be attending please dress casually.
The family would like to say a special thanks to the nurses of the ICU at Johnson City Medical Center. Your loving care of Margaret Ann Carden Campbell will never be forgotten, and to the staff of Carter County Rescue Squad for all your wonderful care of her over the past few years. Also, a special thank you to Rosella Scalf and Dustin Jennings from Amedisys Hospice for all their loving care and support.
