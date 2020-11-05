JONESBOROUGH - Margaret Ann Campbell Carr Nave, 84, Jonesborough passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her residence. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late James & Learly Byrd Campbell. Margaret was retired from Burlington Industries. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Ted Nave, a sister: Maxine Carver and two brothers: Jerry and Joe Campbell. She was a member of 2nd Baptist Church, Jonesborough.
Survivors include her children: Mary Elizabeth Carr, Limestone, Jeff Carr, Jonesborough and Jerry (Becky) Carr, Telford. Five Grandchildren: Modeesta (Ben) Jeffers, Kris Skeen, Jessica Howell, Jason Carr and Autumn (George) Walsh. Nine Great Grandchildren: Jeremy Mathes, Mystic Whitson, Colten Orsburn, Brysen Orsburn, Kyleigh Tipton, Trenten Carr, Dalten Carr, Chloe Carr and Micah Carr. Four Sisters: Mary Bowman, Cookeville, Matilda (Bob) Gregg, Telford, Marlene (Charlie) Ferguson, Jonesborough and Melinda (Jeff) Pierce, Elizabethton. Two Brothers: Johnny (Marie) Campbell, Gray and Harold (Zelma) Campbell, Elizabethton. Several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Nathan Jennings and Rev. Bryan Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be Great Grandsons. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care she received. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Friends may also visit with the family at her residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Nave family