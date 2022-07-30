JOHNSON CITY - Marcia Lois Moore Medford, 70, Johnson City, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 8:26 PM after a difficult fight with cancer. Marcia was the only child of Gordon and Mary Katherine Moore. She attended Science Hill High School as a 1970 graduate. She then attended East Tennessee State University, where she graduated with Summa Cum Laude honors with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She continued her education at E.T.S.U. and obtained her Master of Education in 1989.
Survivors include her daughters, Allison Catherine Sams and husband Ronald of Johnson City, and Audra Nicole Sheppard and wife Jennifer Whitney of Maui, Hawaii; five grandchildren, Jason Anderson and wife Caitlin of Johnson City, Morgan Anderson of Johnson City, Erica Crowder of Navarre Beach, Florida, Brent Schneider and wife Norrah of Johnson City, and Pierce Sams of Unicoi; partner, Charles Miller; a beautiful group of lifelong friends, and her best friend, Renee Pertew.
Marcia began her nursing career at Memorial Hospital in Johnson City for a few years before transferring to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home. After serving at the VA for 20 years, she retired but made a point to keep her nursing license active until the moment of her passing. She was a registered nurse for 50 years, always sharing her knowledge and experience. She was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church for over 50 years, and this love for the Lord called her to teach the weekly high school Sunday school class. She loved music, traveling, reading, writing poetry and, let’s not forget, playing at the casino. She was always full of class, but also had the perfect balance of hippie. Marcia’s selfless soul made her a natural born healer for not only those she loved, but also the innumerable patients whose lives she changed. Her daughters and grandchildren were always the happiness in her life and she always made her time with them funny and memorable! Marcia was consistently doing something kind for people, even strangers. Whenever she met someone, they would always leave her feeling happier, and more joyful. Allison and Audra’s friends loved “Mimi” and always had a story to share about her.
Marcia was a beautiful soul – kind, compassionate, funny and full of love. At the end of every prayer, she would finish by saying “let us have peace”. It is now, at the end, that those she left behind praise God for the peace that now envelops her. The world has lost an amazing human, but heaven has welcomed her home.
The family will have a time of visitation in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. No formal service will be held.