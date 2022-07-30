JOHNSON CITY - Marcia Lois Moore Medford, 70, Johnson City, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 8:26 PM after a difficult fight with cancer. Marcia was the only child of Gordon and Mary Katherine Moore. She attended Science Hill High School as a 1970 graduate. She then attended East Tennessee State University, where she graduated with Summa Cum Laude honors with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She continued her education at E.T.S.U. and obtained her Master of Education in 1989.

Survivors include her daughters, Allison Catherine Sams and husband Ronald of Johnson City, and Audra Nicole Sheppard and wife Jennifer Whitney of Maui, Hawaii; five grandchildren, Jason Anderson and wife Caitlin of Johnson City, Morgan Anderson of Johnson City, Erica Crowder of Navarre Beach, Florida, Brent Schneider and wife Norrah of Johnson City, and Pierce Sams of Unicoi; partner, Charles Miller; a beautiful group of lifelong friends, and her best friend, Renee Pertew.