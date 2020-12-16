JOHNSON CITY - Marcella “Sue” Combs, 78, of Johnson City, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at her home.
She was a native of Carter County, and daughter of the late Thomas E. and Ina Mae Shaw Stewart.
Sue loved to spend time with her family and to collect antiques. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Gordon Combs, as well as several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Reed; brother, Franklin “Bud” Stewart; grandchildren, Katherine Reed, Brandon Reed, and Wesley Reed; greatgrandchildren, Riley Reed and Skylar Reed; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family of Sue Combs received friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A graveside service followed at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
Memorials and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Combs Family. (423) 282-1521