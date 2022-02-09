JOHNSON CITY - Marcella Jane Hampton Perry, 91, Johnson City, died Monday, February 7, 2022, in the Assisted Living facility of the Abundant Christian Living Community (ACLC) campus.
Jane was a native of Elizabethton, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Thomas Allen and Bessie Junita Chambers Hampton. After moving from Elizabethton, Jane lived in Oak Ridge and Bristol, Tennessee before moving to Johnson City in 1964. She resided at 604 Hillrise Boulevard until her transition to ACLC in late 2021.
Jane was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, and spent much of her life helping to mold the lives of young people. She attended elementary school in Carter County, graduated from Elizabethton High School, and attended Milligan College and East Tennessee State University. She prepared herself for a lifelong teaching career by earning a B.S. and M.A. degree in elementary education from East Tennessee State University.
Jane taught school in Carter County, Oak Ridge, Sullivan County, and Bristol, Tennessee before her retirement from full time teaching. After retirement she continued to serve her community and the young people of Johnson City by giving her time to substitute teach and aide teachers in the Johnson City School System. Her teaching was not confined to the classroom. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other young people whom she came in contact with continually received her love, generosity and expert guidance in educational and moral issues.
Jane was a lifelong member of the Christian Church. Since 1964 she was a member of the First Christian Church in Johnson City where she served many years as a Sunday School and Bible School teacher. She was a member of the Johnson City Monday Club and a life time member of the Parent Teacher Association.
In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Allen Hampton, and a brother-in-law, James Steven Luethke.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 70 years, Cameron Earl Perry; brother, Wayne Hampton and wife Peggy; sister, Carol Luethke; son, Thomas Cameron Perry and wife Ann; daughter, Marcy Jann Conley and husband Creighton; grandchildren, Caitlin Anne Conley Reynolds and husband Ryan, Evan Thomas Perry and wife Anna, Courtney Alyse Conley Tucker and husband Daniel, and Chloe Cameron Perry Campbell and husband Ben; great-grandchildren, Hudson Cameron Perry, Raylen Jane Perry, and Piper Marie Tucker; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Marcella Jane Hampton Perry will be conducted on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. in the First Christian Church of Johnson City with Rev. Gene Wiggington officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday after 5:00 P.M. until the hour of service at 7:00 P.M.
A committal service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in the Happy Valley Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 9:50 A.M.
Jane’s family would like to thank the staffs of Abundant Christian Living and Amedisys Hospice for the exceptional care, kindness and compassion they showed Jane the past few months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Appalachian Christian Camp, First Christian Church, Milligan University, and Abundant Christian Living Community.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Perry Family.