GRAY - Manuel Dean Hodge, 85, Gray, passed away Sunday morning on August 8, 2021, due to a stroke.
Manuel was a lifelong resident of Washington County and graduated from Boones Creek High School. He was an electrician by trade and retired from Hodge Electric.
Manuel was a member of Edgefield United Methodist Church in Piney Flats. Manuel and his wife, Trula, enjoyed spending their winter months in Florida, camping and square dancing.
Manuel was preceded in death by: his parents, Niles and Pauline Hodge; two brothers, Bill and Jeffery Hodge; and one sister, Sharon Hodge Feathers, all of Washington County.
Survivors include: his wife of 52 years, Trula Hyatt Hodge; two sisters, Jane Hodge Gambrell and Kathy Hodge Slayer; and one brother, Lynn Hodge.
A visitation will be held from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Estel Williams officiating. A committal service will follow at 2:00 pm at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers include: Jordan Little, Justin Little, Junior Little, Robbie Feathers, Chad Salyer and Bill Smith. Family and friends will go in procession from Morris-Baker to Monte Vista.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Edgefield United Methodist Church, 745 N Pickens Bridge Rd., Piney Flats, TN 37686.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Hodge family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hodge family. (423) 282-1521