JOHNSON CITY - Mandy Ruth Dykes Edwards, 67, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born June 4, 1953 in Johnson City. She was a homemaker. Her hobbys were fishing, canning and spending time with her grandkids. She was preceded in death by her father: Vestil H. Dykes and the father of her children, Pat Edwards.
Survivors include her children: William Johnny Edwards & wife Tina May, Connie Marie Little & husband John T. and Harold Wayne Edwards & wife Leah. Her Mother: Cleo Hurley Dykes. Eight Grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Five Siblings.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 in the Sulphur Springs Cemetery, Jonesborough. Burial will follow the service. Active Pallbearers will be: Johnny Edwards, Wayne Edwards, John Edwards, John Little, Brian Broadwater and Roger Broadwater, Jr. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of 2900 wing, Johnson City Medical Center for the excellent care she received. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Edwards family