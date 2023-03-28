LIMESTONE - Mamie Naomi Hensley age 98 of Limestone passed away Sunday March 26, 2023 at Four Oaks Health Care. She was an active member of Limestone United Methodist Church, the Greene County YMCA water aerobics and the Limestone Ruritan Club. She was a 1942 graduate of Washington College Academy. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Clifford Jr. and Linda Hensley of Limestone, 1 daughter and son-in-law Margaret Ann and David Batson of Jonesborough, grandchildren Amber Hensley Render, Michael Batson, Ann Batson Gladstone, and Steven Batson, 5 great-grandchildren, 1 sister Joyce Broyles, and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Baccus and Minnie Estepp, husband Clifford Hensley, siblings Elzie Estepp, Ben Estepp, Bertha Chandley, Mary Chandley, Martha Marsh, Paul Estepp, Nellie Norton, and Zetta Hensley. The family would like to express a thank you to Amedisys Hospice and Four Oaks Health Care. The family will receive friends from 2-4pm Friday March 31, 2023 at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton. The funeral service will follow at 4pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Garland Long officiating. The graveside service will take place Monday at 10am in Mountain Home National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 or Niswonger Children's Hospital online donation.