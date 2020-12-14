JONESBOROUGH - Malone Peterson, 89, former resident of Unicoi, TN passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in the Four Oaks Health Center in Jonesborough. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He was retired from the rail road a general foreman of 41 years in Erwin, TN. A native of Green Mountain, NC, he was the son of the late Sidney and Flossie Peterson. He was a member of Harvest Time Church of Jesus Christ. He also enjoyed woodworking, fishing and camping, and collecting model trains. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Scotty Peterson; a brother, Curley Peterson and a sister, Nella Jane Peterson.
Survivors include his wife, Marzella M. Peterson of 64 years; sons, Rick Peterson (Penny) of Unicoi, Tim Peterson (Kelly) of Elizabethton, Rob Peterson and (special friend, Billy Shipley) of Fall Branch, and Tom Peterson (Toni) of Knoxville, and a sister, Phyllis Johnson of Johnson City; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery Erwin. Memorials & donations may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital by going to www.stjude.org.
Henline-Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Peterson Family.