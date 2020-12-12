UNICOI - Malone Peterson, 89, of Unicoi, TN passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in the Four Oaks Health Center in Jonesborough, TN. A native of Green Mountain, NC, he was the son of the late Sidney and Flossie Peterson. He was a member of Harvest Time Church of Jesus Christ. He also enjoyed woodworking, fishing and camping, and collecting model trains. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Scotty Peterson; sister, Nella Jane Peterson and a brother, Curley Peterson.
Survivors include his wife, Marzella Peterson; sons, Rick Peterson (Penny) of Unicoi, Tim Peterson (Kelly) of Elizabethton, Tom Peterson (Toni) of Knoxville, and Rob Peterson of Fall Branch, TN; sister, Phyllis Johnson of Johnson City; special friend, Billy Shipley; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital by going to www.stjude.org.
Henline-Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Peterson Family.