The phrase “larger than life” is frequently used to define the character of Malcolm McDonald Campbell who died due to pancreatic cancer on Thursday, April 29th, 2021, at age 61. Surrounded by his greatest loves, his wife of 30 years, Charlene (Schulz), his son Ian Beck, his daughter Della Chandler, and his ever-faithful dog, CC, Malcolm passed peacefully in his home at 76 Reynolds Street, City Island, Bronx, New York. Fittingly, he was sent off with the accompaniment of Jerry Garcia on vinyl singing Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door written by Bob Dylan.
Malcolm’s life was defined by the incredible people in it. Born on August 24th, 1959 in Johnson City, Tennessee, he was anchored by his boisterous but deeply loving siblings, Preston, Ray, Volney, and Lecy Campbell, as well as the cousin/sister of his heart, Katherine (Worthy) Grizzanti. He was welcomed into the great next world by his parents, Ellen Chandler (Worthy) Campbell and Dr. Edward Malcolm Campbell and his oldest sister, Eleanor. Malcolm grew up attending services and was confirmed at the Watauga Avenue Presbyterian Church in Johnson City, TN, where Malcolm’s parents were long-term members and beloved stewards of the congregation.
Decades of bluegrass and folk music suffused his spirit in the Tennessee hills, and his siblings remember the eclectic sources of music they would absorb, from WQUT to the live music venue, Down Home, in Johnson City. This started a lifelong passion for listening to and collecting 45s and albums.
He also began the habit of building lasting friendships, and only got more proficient at adding to his merry band of pranksters and overachieving ne’er-do-wells at Christchurch School in Christchurch, Virginia, and Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Music was always a passion, and his first Grateful Dead Show, at age 18, paved the way for nearly a hundred more throughout his life. Even though Malcolm had very vocal preferences and would happily debate the superiority of 70s rock; he listened to, and appreciated all types of music, so it was only fitting that his work life revolved around music, concerts, and festivals.
Chicago beckoned in 1987, and Malcolm heeded the call—there, he established the start of his career as an advertising executive at Foote Cone & Belding. Soon he would join Chris Schuba and SPIN Magazine advancing from Midwest Advertising Manager to Advertising Director. Later in New York he would move from SPIN’s Associate Publisher to Publisher. Malcolm would go on to hold media executive positions at BLENDER, VICE, the FADER and PMC. However, while living in NYC, Malcolm never became a Yankees or Mets fan. He remained a diehard Chicago Cubs fan for life.
It was a small fire on the Green Line rail line in Chicago in 1988 that brought Charlene and Malcolm together. The couple married in Chicago on August 18, 1990. Careers brought them to Manhattan in 1993, and City Island, the Bronx, in 1995. Soon Ian was born in 1995 and Chandler in 1997. Ian and Chandler made their lives complete; filled with love and adventure with many trips to Tennessee and Wisconsin to visit family as well as sailing, skiing, hiking, camping trips, and travel abroad.
From early on Malcolm developed his enduring passion for sailing from his dad and siblings, sailing the Catamaran and Sunfish around Boone Lake in Piney Flats, TN to ocean sailing family trips in the Bahamas on the Leilani. The call of water ultimately landed Malcolm and Charlene on City Island, where his beloved sailboat, the Lover’s Knot was moored in the City Island Yacht Club fleet. Malcolm loved taking family, friends, neighbors and co-workers sailing on Lover’s Knot to a myriad of locations throughout the Long Island Sound or on a short sail in Eastchester Bay to watch the sunset. On several occasions he rounded up a salty crew of friends to cruise to Newport, RI for the Newport Folk Festival.
Malcolm’s love of fun and mischief was never more present than when the Campbells were entertaining family and friends at their home on City Island. You were guaranteed stiff drinks, wonderful music, nonstop laughter, Tennessee country ham, raucous fireworks, and the most cutthroat game of croquet you’ve ever played. While having fun, Malcolm also made a community impact during his 25 years on City Island as a member of Grace Church and the City Island Yacht Club, co-chair of City Island Indivisible and marketing volunteer for the City Island Oyster Reef.
Malcolm’s positive impact on the lives of others was made clear in obituary articles published in Variety and SPIN as well as countless posts on Facebook, his CaringBridge and a GoFundMe to benefit his wife and children. A quote from his GoFundMe page reads, “Because of Malcolm, his huge heart, and his magical ability to connect with others, we've been blessed with the most unforgettable memories. Whether it be a wild night on the town, a beautifully debaucherous party at SXSW, or a lazy sunset sail on the Lover's Knot, Malcolm always ratcheted up every experience to 11.”
After his cancer diagnosis, Malcolm had the opportunity to reunite with several of his childhood/adolescent friends from Johnson City and two of his best friends Gene and Julie Lockhart of Johnson City, TN, spent precious time with Malcolm on City Island bidding him farewell the day he passed. A memorial service was held to honor Malcolm at the City Island Yacht Club on May 11th 2021. Malcolm’s favorite charities include: Fordham University Voice (FUV), Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan) and the City Island Oyster Reef (CIOR).