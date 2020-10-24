JONESBOROUGH - Major Earl L. Creasy, retired USAF, Jonesborough, age 91, passed away peacefully at the JC Medical Center on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was the son of Benjamin and Blanche Cloyd Creasy. Earl attended McCarty United Methodist Church in Jonesborough until joining Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City in 2006.
Following graduation from Jonesboro High School in 1948, Earl joined the USAF, proudly serving his country for twenty years as an air force pilot. After graduating from Syracuse University and following his last tour in Vietnam, Major Creasy retired from the military in 1968. Being an avid horseman, he returned to his childhood home and farm on Creasy Creek Road, while owning/operating Greeneville Sewing Center.
Earl was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle and will be remembered as a true Southern gentleman. Earl is survived by his wife, Emma (Connie) Constable/Creasy; children, Carol Woodall (Leland), Mike Creasy (Sandi), Steve Creasy (Dee); granddaughter, Jessica Ralph; stepchildren, Lisa Pritchard, Anita Lindsley, Paul Lindsley, Jimmy Constable, Tim Constable; Sister, Jenny Jones; several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death; daughter, Kathy Ralph (Jessica’s mother); brother, Gene Creasy; and former wife/mother of his children, Mary McLaughlin Creasy.
Instead of flowers or monetary tributes, the family requests your prayers in their bereavement.
A graveside military service will be held at the Mountain Home VA National Cemetery, Monday, October 26 at 1:00 led by Reverend Dwight McPherson. Masks and social distancing will be adhered to.
