ERWIN - Mae Joyce Erwin, age 91, of Erwin, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy John Erwin, with whom she shared almost 60 years.
A native and lifelong resident of Unicoi County, Joyce had only recently celebrated her ninety-first birthday, surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was a homemaker and avid gardener. She loved all types of flowers and her garden was praised by anyone who saw it. She also loved cooking and baking, and spending time with her family.
Joyce is survived by her children, Linda Weber and husband, Mickey, of Roanoke, VA, Deborah VanBrocklin, of Johnson City, and Lisa Erwin, of Johnson City; Grandchildren, Mark Loyd and wife, Tammie, Joel Weber and wife, Morgan, and Hunter VanBrocklin; Great-grandchildren, Noah and Layla Weber. She is also survived by a special sister, Betty Jean Lewis, of Erwin; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 17, 2021 in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Eulogy and prayer will be provided by Mickey Jackson. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will held in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm. Those who will attend the graveside service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 1:30 pm to go in procession to the cemetery.
For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Joyce’s memory to the charity of your choice.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in order to protect our families, staff and guests, we respectfully request that everyone who attends services please wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines.
This obituary was lovingly written by the family of Mae Joyce Erwin.
