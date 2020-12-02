ERWIN - Mae (Fender) McNally, age 91, of Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Center on Aging and Health. A native of Bee Log, NC, Mae is a daughter of the late Levi and Ila Cooper Fender. She was a member of Canah Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. She was a cashier with Publix and loved bowling. Mrs. McNally was loved by all and loved everybody. She was the best mother we could ever have asked for. In addition to her parents, Mae is preceded in death by her husband, Lee McNally, daughter-in-law, Becky (Brown) McNally, and several brothers and sisters.
Mae McNally leaves behind to cherish her memory: Sons: David McNally and wife, Penny, Darrell McNally and wife, Sina, Jeff McNally; 10 Grandchildren; 19 Great Grandchildren; Several Nieces and Nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Center on Aging and Health for all of their love and care.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Mae (Fender) McNally in funeral service to be held at 8:00 PM, Friday, December 4, 2020 in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home with Reverend Doyle Pruitt officiating. A visitation period will be from 5:00 PM until service time at Valley Funeral Home on Friday. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM under the Mausoleum Portico. Those who wish to attend will meet at Evergreen Mausoleum by 10:50 AM. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we respectfully request that anyone attending services please wear a mask or face covering at all times and observe all social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center on Aging and Health Activity Department, 880 South Mohawk Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net <http://www.valleyfuneralhome.net> or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.