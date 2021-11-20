TELFORD - Madilan Patricia Byrd, 64, Telford passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021 at her residence. She was a native of Unicoi County and was a daughter of the late William and Willie Woodfin Booker. Madilan attended Guiding Light Church of Christ as long as her health permitted. She loved listening to gospel music, coloring, visiting God’s Little Corner and her children and grandchildren. Madilan loved always being right. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Joel Byrd and two brothers, Jim Brown and Billy Ray Booker.
Survivors include a daughter, Kathie Byrd, Phoenix City, Alabama; two sons, Marvin James Byrd and wife, Jennifer of Gray and Elmer Byrd of Telford; a brother, Andy Booker of Erwin; a sister, Pansy Tipton of Johnson City; her grandchildren, Issac, Alexandria, Xavier, Arianna, Naomi, Amari, Capri, Kyliek, Jordan, Christian, Emily, Isabella, Rayanna, Aaron, Roger, Dustin; three great-grandchildren; also, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Madilan will be conducted at 5:00 PM Monday, November 22, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Kim Casey officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon Tuesday in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. The family will serve as pallbearers. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 AM.
Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245