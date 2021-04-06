ERWIN — Madeline W. Barnett, age 92, of Erwin, passed away to Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Season’s Hospice in Cumming, GA. A native of Poplar, NC, Madeline is a daughter of the late Baxter and Emma (Cooper) Whitson. She was a member of Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church. Madeline was an avid collector. In her younger years, she was a member of the Christian Clown Club. Her stage name was Lollipop. In addition to her parents, Madeline is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Iss Barnett, as well as 3 sisters.
Madeline W. Barnett leaves behind to cherish her memory: Daughters: Joyce Cooke and husband, James, of Cumming, GA, Kay Richards and husband, Dave, of Roan Mountain; Son: James Barnett and wife, Teresa, of Gainesville, GA; Multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; Sisters: Lois Brummitt, of Unicoi, Bennie Tipton, of Erwin.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Madeline W. Barnett in a funeral service to be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Chad Walker will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 8, 2021 and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Those attending the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 1:00 pm to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be notified by family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Madeline’s name to Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church, Forever Young Group, 910 Hoback Street, Erwin, TN 37650
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we ask that anyone attending services wear a mask or face covering at all times and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Madeline W. Barnett through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.