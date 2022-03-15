Madeline Carter entered this life on February 7, 1927. She departed to be with her Lord on March 12, 2022 while residing at NHC Healthcare. She is the daughter of Cass and Janie Williams. Madeline was the former First Lady of Church of Our Lord Jesus in Johnson City while married to the late Pastor Ozell Carter. Though without sight, she was the church guitarist up until age 93 (when Covid shutdown the church and her health declined).
Madeline is preceded in death by her parents, Cass and Janie Williams; siblings, Mary Forney, Ruby Rollins, James Williams, and Lewis Williams.
She is survived by 1 sister, Shelby Redd; a host of nieces and nephews; friends and members of Church of our Lord Jesus.
Services for Madeline Carter will be at 12 pm on Thursday, March 17 at Grace Temple Church, 208 Garden Dr., Johnson City, TN. The family will receive friends from 11 am – 12 pm. Interment will be in Limestone, TN.
Professional service and care of the Carter and Redd family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary and Cremation Service Inc.