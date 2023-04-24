Mick was born in Kentucky to Mac and Mary Francis Fowler. He grew up in Knoxville.
From his youth he studied aviation as he continued to pursue his dreams of flying. He was most proud of his career with Piedmont Airlines which took off in 1986.
He then flew for US Airways and retired from American Airlines.
He was a loyal coworker to his much-lauded Flight Crews over the years. He maintained his Flight Instructor status through 2023.
As a devoted member of First Christian Church of Johnson City, he was involved in the Choir, Safety Team, and many other ministries.
Mick was a gracious, kind man of abiding Faith, a handyman extraordinaire.
As a true and Good Samaritan, he met many people on the road to Emmaus.
We know The Lord Jesus met him there as well.
Mick will be missed by many friends, especially the Crew of US Airways A-C 251.
His family who will always celebrate him include...
His Beloved Jo Brubaker of Johnson City, Tn, Howard and Pat Brubaker of Yuma, Az, PJ Brubaker of Johnson City, Crystal, Hamilton and Pipi Kirby of Asheville, NC, Charles and Grace Contino of Hampton, Tn, Jeff and Pam Brubaker of San Ramon, Ca, Janet and Mike Hagen of Ft Myers, Fl, a sister in Kentucky, Tom and Laura Parkhill of Knoxville, Tn, Caregiver Debbie Camden and Star Tron of Jonesborough, Tn.
There are lots of ways you can celebrate Mick...You can take a motorcycle ride, adopt a shelter animal, plant a tree, tell the family stories...Live, Love and Laugh!
We grieve because he will be greatly missed, and we will miss his great care of us.
We rejoice that it is well with his soul.
Isaiah 40:31...But they who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall soar with wings as eagles; they shall run and not grow weary; they shall walk and not faint.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Christian Church of Johnson City, Tn. Date to be announced.
Blue Skies and Tailwinds Mick!
