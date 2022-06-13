ERWIN - Mackey Harris, age 72, Erwin, passed away at the Unicoi County Hospital on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and son of the late Jessie Harris and Lucille Wilson Harris.
Mackey was a United States Army Veteran, having served his country honorably. He retired from Clinchfield Railroad where he worked as a Hostler for twelve years. Mackey was of the Baptist Faith.
He was a member of the Erwin Moose Club and the Erwin VFW. Mackey enjoyed watching University of Tennessee sports and spending time with his friends. He loved his little dog, Chloe.
Mackey leaves behind to cherish his memory, his special companion of thirty years, Beverly Harris; sister, Brenda Metcalf and husband, Junior, Erwin; nieces and nephews: Sherry and Ray Webb, Randy and Tracie Metcalf, all of Erwin; great nieces and great nephews: Cody and Heather Metcalf, Tyler Metcalf, Whitney Webb and Dylan, Haley and Jared Shelley; great-great nieces and great-great nephews: Kyleigh Metcalf, Easton Metcalf and Blakley Metcalf; grandchildren: Lacie Harris and Zayden Davis; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends also survive.
Mackey’s family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home. Pastor Noah Taylor will officiate the 7:00 p.m. funeral service. Committal will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday in the Evergreen Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Nathan Harris, Cody Metcalf, Easton Metcalf, Ray Webb, Jared Shelley and Kenny Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Walter Harris and David Harris. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. on Thursday.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Harris family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Harris family. (423) 743-1380.