WATKINSVILLE, GA - Mack Vernon Bowman, 89, passed away at his home in Watkinsville, GA on February 10, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 25, 1932, in Alvarado, VA, to the late Mount Vernon Bowman and Minnie Gay Larmer Bowman.
In addition to his parents, Mack was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Umberger of Abingdon, and three brothers: Pete Bowman of Jonesborough, Robert “Bob” Bowman of Abingdon, and George Bowman of Powell, TN.
Mack was a member of First United Methodist Church in Johnson City.
Mack graduated from William King High School in 1950. He attended the University of Tennessee; Emory & Henry College (B.S. in chemistry and mathematics); and East Tennessee State University (Master’s Degree in Mathematics). He also attended the University of South Carolina, the University of Connecticut, and William & Mary as part of the National Science Foundation Institute.
Mack proudly served in the US Navy from 1951 to 1955, and was a veteran of the Korean War stationed in Panama and aboard the USS Coral Sea.
Mack taught mathematics at John Battle High School, and was chairman of the math department. He worked at Holston Defense, and retired from Eastman Kodak Company, where he was employed as a statistician/quality control engineer.
Mack is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anne Widener Bowman; son Matt Bowman (Lisa) of Watkinsville GA, daughter Cynthia “Cindy” Bowman Perkins (Troy) of Dacula GA, grandsons Dr. Alex Perkins (Tara) of Granger IN, and Luke Bowman (Jordan) of Colbert, GA, granddaughter Kara Bowman Christiansen (Christina) of Johnson City TN, great-granddaughters Cora, Clara, and Christa Perkins; and joyfully awaiting the birth of Luca Rose Bowman this month. He is also survived by two sisters, Betty Bowman Hurd of Knoxville and Ruth Bowman Collier of Kingsport, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Mack was very proud of his family and enjoyed being with them more than anything. He and his wife loved to travel together, going to all 50 states and to 20 foreign countries. He loved his dogs, which he always considered to be valuable members of the family. He also enjoyed planning and hosting family reunion picnics every summer, for which he will always be remembered.
Due to COVID precautions, a graveside service and interment will be conducted at Knollkreg Memorial Park (556 Walden Road, Abingdon, VA) at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, February 15, 2022, friends and family are asked to assemble by 12:50 pm at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those who desire to make a memorial contribution in Mack’s honor are asked to donate to Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 North Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Bowman family. (423) 282-1521.