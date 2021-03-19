ELIZABETHTON - Mack Andrew “Andy” Houston, Jr., 68, of Elizabethton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Andy was born in Johnson City and was the son of Reverend Mack A. Houston, Sr. and the late Joyce Clark Houston.
Andy graduated from University High school in 1970. He was a faithful member of N.G. Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, where he played the piano for several years.
He had a great love of music and played in several local bands, which he enjoyed tremendously. He was an accomplished pianist and guitarist and had a wonderful ability to make friends. Andy loved sports, especially the Tennessee Vols and New York Yankees. His interests also included collecting B Western films and he was a member of a Western Film Club. Performing magic was something he also loved, and he belonged to the Tri-City Magic Club.
Survivors include: his father, Rev. Mack Houston and his wife, Helen Houston; one sister, Sabra Houston and her partner, Allen Southerland; and his devoted companion, Kathy Evans.
Andy will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him!
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Roselawn Memory Gardens, 3033 S. Roan St., Johnson City, with Rev. Rochelle Maxwell officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is encouraged to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to N.G. Taylor United Methodist Church, 3031 S. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601, or to the charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Houston family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Houston family. (423) 282-1521