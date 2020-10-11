“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Mack Allen Woods, loving husband and father of two children passed away at the age of 84. Mack was born on July 17, 1936 in Telford, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his father, Dan and his mother, Helen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dallace and his wife Gail; sister-in-law, Carol Sue; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Deadrick.
Mack was witty and adventurous, enjoying flying, skydiving, motorcycles, and fast cars. Most of all Mack loved and enjoyed spending time with his family who will cherish his memory forever.
He is survived by his loving wife Nancy Woods; his two children, Kim Woods and Kim’s special friend Donna, and Tommy Woods and wife Tammy; two sisters, Nancy Murphy and husband Larry, and Barbara Deadrick; one brother, Darrell Woods; three grandchildren, Laura Powell and husband Brandon, Hayden Woods, Haylee Woods Dennis and husband Bryson; three great grandchildren, Erica Kincer, Madison and Hayden Powell; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to express their thanks a special friend Heather Hayes and others in the neighborhood for helping out through the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Woods family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mr. Mack Allen Woods and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.