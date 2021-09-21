JOHNSON CITY - Mable Willingham, 96, Johnson City, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness.
Mable was born in Virginia to the late Ralph and Mary Dickenson.
In addition to her parents, Mable to was preceded in death by: her husband of 68 years, Harold Willingham; one sister, Maude Dickenson; and one brother, Carl Dickenson.
Survivors include: two sons, Fred Willingham and his wife Peggy, of Johnson City, and Ralph Willingham and his wife Cheryl, of Johnson City; one sister, Sybil Elkins, of Lynchburg, VA; three grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; three great, great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mable’s family would like to thank all the nurses of 5500 at JCMC for the care they provided to Mable while she was there.
A private committal service will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson City/Washington County Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Willingham family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Willingham family. (423) 282-1521