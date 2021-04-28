JOHNSON CITY - Mable Orlene Hagy Martin, age 92 of Johnson City, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Dominion Senior Living in Johnson City. She was a daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth James Martin born to them September 6, 1928 in Johnson City, Tennessee. Mable was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church and was also a member of the United Methodist Women’s Group. She united in marriage to Charles Anthony Martin, who preceded her in death in 2017.
Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by one sister, Edith Schlotzsky.
Mable is survived by her loving children, Nancy Jane Hodges (Robert L. Hodges, III) and Terry A. Martin (Kathy); a sister, Ruby Musick; two brothers, Billy Hagy and James Z. Hagy (Lorena); her loving grandchildren, Robert L. Hodges IV (Alex), Christopher Martin, Kristan Martin and Molly Sheth (Shalin); one great-grandchild, Fin as well as several nieces, nephews and dear friends left behind to cherish her memory.
A graveside service to honor Mable’s life will be conducted on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 1:50 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Otterbein United Methodist Church in loving memory of Mable.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dominion Senior Living of Johnson City as well as Caris Hospice for the excellent care given to Mable.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Martin Family.