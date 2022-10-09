Mable Andes Snavely died Saturday, October 8, 2022 surrounded by family. Mamaw was one-of-a-kind. She loved fiercely, worked hard, and was honest to a fault. She loved her church family and faithfully attended Borderview Christian Church. For Mamaw, each day began with her Jesus Calling devotional and time spent with God in the Bible. Death did not rob her from us. Indeed, at 98 years old, she has simply graduated to her real home to her true spouse Jesus Christ, who had a place ready-and-waiting for her in heaven.
Mamaw loved to play any kind of game, and would rub-it-in when she won. She loved traveling and could have a bag packed to “hit the road” in minutes. Mamaw knew that all the good we experience in life points to the perfection she now experiences with her Savior. Her life was a testament that true blessings are not material.
Mamaw was rich in that God had graciously blessed her with a wonderful and extensive family. The mother of three girls, Mamaw leaves behind Joyce and Phil Grindstaff, Susie McLeod, and June and John Gouge. Grandchildren include Wendy and Jeff Salyers; Jennifer and David Martin; Julie and Jon Wilcox; Scott and Marla McLeod; Kym and David Townsend; Tim and Carla McLeod; Heather and Levon Mouradian; and Andrew and Lindsey Gouge. Great-grandchildren include Ellie and Cade Salyers, David and Shelly Martin, Hank Wilcox, Banner and McKenzie McLeod, Skye McLeod, Emily McLeod and Landon Falconer, Dalita, Siamanto, Lilit, and Leona Mouradian, and Cole and Norah Gouge. Her great-great-grandchildren are Lily, Jolie, and Judah Martin. Mable also leaves behind one sister-in-law, Blanche Nicholson and several nieces and nephews. Mable is preceded in death by her husband, James Ray Snavely (Jim), great-grandson Adam Martin, two brothers, four sisters, and her parents, Joseph Andes and Sarah Elizabeth Potter Andes, and her dear friend, Earl Ellis.
A service to celebrate the life of Mable Andes Snavely will be conducted at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Scott Fisher and Pastor Dan Foster officiating. Music will be under the direction of the Borderview Christian Church Quartet. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM prior to the funeral service on Tuesday.
The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Reverend Andrew Gouge and Reverend Dave Martin officiating. Active pallbearers will be Mrs. Snavely’s grandsons: Scott McLeod, Tim McLeod, Andrew Gouge, David Martin, Dave Martin and David Townsend. Banner McLeod will serve as honorary pallbearer. Everyone will meet at Tetrick Funeral Home at 10:15 AM on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Borderview Christian Church, 1388 Bristol Highway, Elizabethton, TN, 37643.
Words of sympathy may be shared with the Snavely family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton (Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917) are privileged and honored to serve the Snavely family.