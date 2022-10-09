Mable Andes Snavely died Saturday, October 8, 2022 surrounded by family. Mamaw was one-of-a-kind. She loved fiercely, worked hard, and was honest to a fault. She loved her church family and faithfully attended Borderview Christian Church. For Mamaw, each day began with her Jesus Calling devotional and time spent with God in the Bible. Death did not rob her from us. Indeed, at 98 years old, she has simply graduated to her real home to her true spouse Jesus Christ, who had a place ready-and-waiting for her in heaven.

Mamaw loved to play any kind of game, and would rub-it-in when she won. She loved traveling and could have a bag packed to “hit the road” in minutes. Mamaw knew that all the good we experience in life points to the perfection she now experiences with her Savior. Her life was a testament that true blessings are not material.

