Mabel Grayson Hagaman, age 103, entered Heaven’s gates on Monday evening, January 9, 2023 from the Mountain City Care Center. Mabel was born on December 8, 1919 in Watauga Co, NC to the late Roby L. Wallace and Erma Martin Wallace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Roscoe Grayson and Max Hagaman; sisters, Edith Henson (Jack), Ella Mae Fletcher (Lester), Geneva Hackney (Bill); brothers, Jack Wallace (Christine), Argus Wallace (Maybell), R.L. Wallace (Pearl), Kermit Wallace (Margaret), Billy Wallace (Sue); step son, Tom Grayson (Mary); step daughter, Louise Raynor (Carl) and step granddaughter, Kim Grayson Marshall.

Mabel loved to garden, sew and cook. She retired from her work with US Postal Service and also had her own fabric shop in addition to being a homemaker. Mabel was a member of Trade United Methodist Church for 80 years.