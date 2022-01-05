ELIZABETHTON - M E “Milt” Fair, age 88, of Elizabethton, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital following a brief illness. He was born May 21, 1933 in Carter County and was the son of the late Dave and Annie Hampton Fair. He was a member of the Centerview Church of Christ. M E was a well-known retired car dealer as the owner of Fair’s Motors on West Elk Avenue. His love for horses was shown as he owned many horses and rode many horse trails in East Tennessee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Dennis Fair, four sisters, Edith Pierce, Eulee Carden, Margaret Greene and Helen James, seven brothers, Conley Fair, Jarvis Fair, Clarence Fair, Luther Fair, John Fair, Winifred Fair and L D Fair.
He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
A Celebration of Life service for M E “Milt” Fair will be conducted at 2:00 P M Saturday, January 8, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home-Elizabethton with Mr. Tony Hoss, Minister officiating. Music will be under the direction of Jerry Pierce, soloist.
The committal service in the Garden of Gethsemane at Happy Valley Memorial Park will follow the service.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM Saturday until the time of the service.
Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be; Kelly Crane, Leon Mann, Richard Gray, Dean Ray, David Irick, Gary Cooper, Dan Laws, Jackie Cable, Jerry Dennis, Terry Arnold, Mark Arnett, Tim Lyons, and Allen Trundle.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in memory of Mr. Fair to Centerview Church of Christ, 441 Hatcher Lane, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com .
Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the Fair family.