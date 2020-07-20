M. Bruce Grubb, age 72, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2020, after a rapid decline into advanced dementia. Bruce was the son of the late H.M. (Jack) and Helen Ledford Grubb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Louse Tipton Grubb. Bruce served as a jet engine mechanic for over twenty years in the U.S. Air Force. His travels included Germany, Thailand, Georgia, New Mexico, and North Carolina. He retired with the final rank of Master Sergeant (E-7). Bruce then joined the U.S. Postal Service where he was a "Professional Street Walker" in Erwin for twenty years. He was known for his quick pace, ready smile, and shorts with long socks, even when most people were bundled up in heavy coats.
Bruce was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Erwin where he taught the Regular Fellows Sunday School class for the better part of thirty years. He also served as deacon and choir member, and he maintained the church vans.
Bruce was known for his helpfulness, faithfulness and dependability. He was always tinkering with cars and helping the elderly and single mothers of the church with rides to appointments and maintenance of their cars. He cared for his wife though Parkinson's Disease and cared for his wife and mother through cancer. Bruce was always quick to lend a hand and help out anyone in need. He loved his special "niece" Cecilia Baker and worked with the special needs community for many years, serving as a sponsor and chaperone for proms, Valentine’s Day and Christmas parties.
Bruce is survived by his two sons: David and wife Connie Grubb and their daughter Kayla of Erwin; Samuel (Sammy) and his wife Kelly Utt-Grubb and their two sons, Andrew and Christopher of Franklin TN; sister Jane and her husband David Burgner, of Erwin and brother John and wife Debbie Grubb of Pelham AL. Bruce is also survived by several nieces, nephews and special friend Mari Fanning.
The family would like to recognize Beth Corby of Brighter Days, and Becky Bennett and Jerry of Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care over these trying months.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no receiving of friends. Memorial and graveside services will be closed to the public. Friends may stop by Valley Funeral Home for viewing and register your visits on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 9:00AM until 4:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bruce's memory to Calvary Baptist Church, 540 Adams St, Erwin, TN toward the purchase of a handicap accessible van, or to Joni & Friends.
