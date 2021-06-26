ELIZABETHTON - Lynwood Barfield, age 86 of Elizabethton, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital following an illness of several weeks. Lynwood was born in Dawson Georgia on January 9, 1935 and was the son of the late Leonard B. and Lillie Brown Barfield. In addition to his parents, Lynwood was preceded in death by his first wife, Neva Jean Barfield, his second wife, Diane Webb Barfield, and by his sister Margaret Barfield Brooks.
Lynwood was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Elizabethton. He had been a member of the U S Army National Guard. Lynwood was the former owner and operator of East Tennessee Chair Company in Elizabethton. For most of his life, Lynwood worked in the furniture industry in manufacturing and marketing.
Lynwood had a passion for life. He loved to play golf and had done so for most of his life. He had an amazingly quick wit. He could be best described as a true southern gentleman as he treated everyone with dignity and respect.
He is survived by his fiancé, Judy Kyte, of Elizabethton, one brother, Guy Logan Barfield of Dawson, GA, two nieces, Lynda Sherry of Riverview, FL and Janet Rossi of Jacksonville, FL, two nephews, Jay Brooks of Prescott, AZ and Lyn Barfield of Dawson, GA.
A funeral service to honor the life of Lynwood Barfield will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, June 28, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home with Rev. Raymond Amos officiating. Music will be under the direction of Mr. David Arney, organist. The family will greet friends and share memories in the Chapel of Peace from 12:30 PM until the service hour
After the funeral, Lynwood will be taken to Dawson, GA for a 1:00 PM interment service in the Cedar Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Words of sympathy may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com .
The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed at 2:00 PM on Monday or you may view at your convenience after the service on Monday. Those wishing to view the livestream may visit www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary for Lynwood Barfield. Under the obituary you will find a link to the One Room Livestream. Click on the link and you will be directed to the service.
Tetrick Funeral Home, 211 North Riverside Drive (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Lynwood Barfield.