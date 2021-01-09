2 Timothy 4:7
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
JOHNSON CITY - Lynn Richard Hawkins, age 76 of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a son of the late Parrott Roosevelt and Hattie Willen Hawkins, born to them on August 12, 1944 in Johnson City. He was united in marriage for 57 wonderful years to Wilma J. Jones and to this union, two children were born.
Lynn was known for being a very loving husband, father and grandfather. He believed in the Baptist faith and pastored several churches in the area as well as holding the office of a deacon. Before retiring, he worked as a construction superintendent with Rentenbach Companies.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by three sisters, Ina Whetsell, Ora Lee Arnold, and Helen Franklin.
Lynn is survived by his loving wife, Wilma J. Hawkins; his son: Richard L “Chewy” Hawkins (Jackie); his daughter: Rebekah J. Rogers (Travis); six grandsons: Dusty, Preston, Jeremiah, Nate, Gabe and Jake; 1 great-granddaughter, Angel; 1 great-grandson, Urijah; his brothers: Jimmy Hawkins and Randy Hawkins; sister: Lois Williams. Lynn is also survived by a host of many other relatives and friends left behind to cherish his memory.
A graveside service for Lynn Richard Hawkins will be conducted on January 12, 2021 at 12:30 P.M. in the Washington County Memory Gardens with Pastor Kenneth Grindstaff officiating.
Dusty Hawkins, Jeremiah Rogers, Jake Pewitt, Nate Hawkins, Gabe Hawkins, Jamie Brooks, Joe Scott and Jeffery Hampton will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Preston Rogers.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Hawkins Family.