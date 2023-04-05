ELIZABETHTON - Lynn Montgomery, age 75, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Lynn was born in Roan Mountain, Tennessee to the late George “Champ” Montgomery and Anna Mae Heaton Montgomery. In addition to his parents, Lynn was also preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Montgomery and an infant brother, James Roscoe Montgomery.
Lynn was a retiree of Kennametal Industries where he worked as a mechanic. He was a United States Army veteran, having served in the Vietnam Era. Lynn was a member of Pleasant Beach Baptist Church and enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, farming and using his tractor, but spending time with his family was the most important part of his life.
Those left to remember and cherish Lynn’s memory include his wife of 54 years, Betty (Jenkins) Montgomery of the home; his son, Jeff (Margaret) Montgomery of Johnson City; his daughter, Tina (David) Whitehead of Elizabethton; two grandchildren, Whitney (Logan) Buckles and Josh Hyatt; one great grandson, Luke Buckles; one sister, Marie Moody of Blowing Rock, NC; a sister-in-law, Jean Montgomery of Elizabethton and a special sister-in-law, Nell Jenkins also of Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A time for friends to sign the guest register book and pay their respects will be conducted from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM on Thursday, April 6, 2023 and from 8:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton.
A graveside service to honor and celebrate Lynn’s life will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section) with Reverend Mark Fowler officiating. Military honors will be accorded at the graveside. Active pallbearers will be Jeff Montgomery, David Whitehead, Logan Buckles, David Harrison, Shannon Burchett, Scott Montgomery and Andy Anderson. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Holdren, Larry Vaughn, Doc Isaacs, Don Williams and Roger Pack. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 PM on Friday.
The family would like to especially thank Reverend Bobby Stout for his years of ministry, love and friendship. Also, to the ICU doctors and nurses at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center Hospital.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in Lynn’s honor to Pleasant Beach Baptist Church (Building Fund), 125 Watauga Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family by visiting our website: www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is truly honored to serve the family of Lynn Montgomery.