ELIZABETHTON - Lynn Montgomery, age 75, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Lynn was born in Roan Mountain, Tennessee to the late George “Champ” Montgomery and Anna Mae Heaton Montgomery. In addition to his parents, Lynn was also preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Montgomery and an infant brother, James Roscoe Montgomery.

Lynn was a retiree of Kennametal Industries where he worked as a mechanic. He was a United States Army veteran, having served in the Vietnam Era. Lynn was a member of Pleasant Beach Baptist Church and enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, farming and using his tractor, but spending time with his family was the most important part of his life.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you