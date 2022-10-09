JOHNSON CITY - Lynn Edward Omland, born October 24, 1942, passed away peacefully at his home on October 5, 2022 at the age of 79. He grew up in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and graduated from L.P. Goodrich High School in 1961. After graduation, he enlisted into the US Army and served from 1964-1967 as a fixed cryptographic repairman. He was stationed at the Panama Canal and Ft. Carson, Colorado. After his service, he worked in retail for the OSCO drug chain in the Midwest for 15 years. In 1982, he bought a Ben Franklin Crafts franchise and opened his Ben Franklin in November of that year. It was originally located at 4330 West Stone Dr. Then it moved to its current location, 1001 Waterman Private Rd. in June of 2010. His passion was going to the store and talking to all of his customers. Special thanks to all of the customers over the past 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Eddie Daniel Omland and Mary “Leona” Straub. His sisters Kathryn Jean Omland and Evelyn Kay Omland.
He leaves behind his lovely, devoted wife Edna Mary Omland of 51 years; 3 children; daughter Paula Lynn Omland; daughter Kimberly Kay Barton (Billy); grandchildren Lane, Kendall, and Walker; Son Michael James Omland (Angie); grandchildren Alex, Gemma, and Heidi; Siblings Kenneth Warren Omland of Phoenix, Arizona; Ray Lee Omland (Linda) of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin; Keith Martin Omland of Watertown, Wisconsin; Mark Gary Omland (Barb) of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin; and of course the Ben Franklin family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 14 from 4-7 at the family home. The family would like to give a special thanks to Amedisys hospice care of Elizabethton, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the United Way of Greater Kingsport (www.uwaykpt.org), Salvation Army Kingsport Corps (southernusa.salvationarmy.org/kingsport), or the Amedisys foundation.