MEMPHIS - Lynn Coleman Frierson, 78, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee.

She was born Kay Lynn Coleman to Estes Graham Coleman and Anna Mae (Anne) Michener Coleman on September 27, 1944, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Raised in Jonesboro, Arkansas, she graduated from Arkansas State University in 1966. That same year, she married James Gordon Frierson and began working as a high school journalism teacher.

Trending Recipe Video