Psalm 104:33 I will sing unto the LORD as long as I live: I will sing praise to my God while I have my being.
Lyndal Yvonne Collins Lowe, age 82, 110 Robinson Lane, entered into the presence of God on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a faithful member of Watauga Valley Freewill Baptist Church her entire life and was blessed to serve as choir director for many years. Her love of music was her gift. She served in many capacities at the church from VBS to Golden Group. She enjoyed singing and leading the choir and was even known to twist a few arms to get the choir filled. She enjoyed canning and caring for her flowers and rose bushes. She loved her family with all her heart and it showed: from Christmas sing-alongs, to birthday parties for her grandchildren and great grandchildren, to organizing showers and directing weddings for family members. She was ever present in the lives of her family and friends and her passing will leave an unfillable void. Lyndal worked at Levi Strauss & Co. for 18 years as a supervisor. She began working for Southeastern Apparel Finishing in 1990 as a quality manager. In 1994 she was honored by Levi Strauss & Co. with the highest award they offer. She was presented the 1994 Daniel E. Koshland award for outstanding contributions to the Levi Strauss & Company “Personal Pair” program.
Lyndal was born on April 3,1940 to Eston & Maxie Carrier Collins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 47 years, Charles Lowe, brothers Donald Collins, Gary Collins, Jerry Collins, Mack Collins and sister Thelma Collins Taylor, special cousins, Shelby Williams and Joy Dean Babb. Survivors include her loving daughters Donna (Wayne) Davis, Knoxville and Dawn Lowe, Elizabethton, beautiful granddaughters, Hollie (Scott) Arnold and Brooke Meza, Knoxville, grandson-in-law Wilber Meza, Knoxville. Precious great grandchildren Bailey Lauren Arnold, Davis Cole Arnold, Breyden Alexander Meza and Levi Charles Meza, Knoxville, sister Phyllis Davis, special cousin, Diana Blevins, and very special friend, Donald Campbell. Several nieces and nephews who were dear to her heart also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Lyndal Lowe will be held at Watauga Valley Freewill Baptist Church on Sunday, September 11th with visitation from 5:00-7:00 and service at 7:00 pm. Son-in-law, Pastor Wayne Davis, along with Rev. Bill Greer and Pastor Rodney Deyton officiating. Ted Puckett will be in charge of the music accompanied by the church choir. Family and friends will meet on Monday, September 12th at 10:45 for an interment service at 11:00 am at Happy Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Watauga Valley Freewill Baptist Church.
Active pallbearers will be Scott Arnold, Wilber Meza, Donnie Richardson, Robert Calloway, Larry Grindstaff and Raymond (Red) Perry. Honorary pallbearers include Cole Arnold, Breyden Meza, Levi Meza, James Richardson, Sherrill Perry, Noah Rash and her church family.
A special thank you to her caregivers who she loved dearly: Judy Richardson (niece), Dremma Garland (niece), Renee Rash, Judy Calloway and Karen Berry. Also a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and Nurse Megan for the excellent care she received.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Lyndal and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.