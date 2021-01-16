Lynda Robinette Sifferd passed from this world on Saturday, January 9, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Lynda entered the comfort of her Lord as well as other loved ones who preceded her in death. She was a lover of animals, especially dogs, cats, birds and plants and was a supporter of the Unicoi County Animal Shelter. She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church in Erwin, TN.
Linda is survived by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Sifferd, her sister Joan Angelopoulos and her husband John, her nephew George Angelopoulos and his wife Amy, niece Adrienne Ward and her husband Matt, great niece Irene Angelopoulos, great nephews Ben and Luke Ward, aunt Jennie Young and husband Stan, and uncle Jim Wyatt and his significant other Mara. Lynda is also survived by many cousins and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her name may be sent to Unicoi Animal Shelter.
A ceremony of Life Social will be held during the Spring of 2021 with time and place to be announced.