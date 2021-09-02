JOHNSON CITY - Lydia E. Quillen Gamble, age 82, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the Abundant Christian Living in Johnson City, Tennessee. She was born in Jonesborough, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Ephriam “Buck” Norris and Millie Tester Norris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 1st husband, Reeves M. Quillen; 2nd husband, James “Billy” Gamble; one son-in-law, Ernie Cox, Sr.; one brother and sister-in-law, James Bill Norris and wife Lois; and one sister, Florence White.
Lydia was a housekeeper, and a member of Westerly Heights Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Kay Quillen Cox; her grandchildren, Ernie “Lee” Cox, Jr. and his wife Dawn, and Christie Dawn Cooper and husband Chad; seven great grandchildren, Anthony and wife Brittany Cox, Lita Cox and fiancé Grant Lowe, Brandon Arnett and fiancé Amanda Halverson, Brittani Arnett, Bradley Arnett, Samantha Cooper and Cara Cooper; nine great-great grandchildren, Brayden Cox, Carter Cox, Kyleigh Barnes, Brantley Arnett, Kelly Blake Arnett, Bradley Thomas, Emery Halverson, Jaiden Lowe and Gracie Lowe; two sisters, Willie Vines, and Patsy Rankin; special niece, Angie Leslie and husband Jim; and several nieces and nephews.
Committal Service and Interment will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 3:00 PM at New Bethel Cemetery in Piney Flats, Tennessee, with Rev. Ancel Presnell officiating.
Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Abundant Christian Living for all their love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Strong Tower Baptist Church, Christian School Building Fund, 1022 Old Stage Road, Gray, TN 37615.
