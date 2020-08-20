ELIZABETHTON - Luther L. Collins, 87, Elizabethton formerly of the Siam Community passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the Hermitage Health Center, Elizabethton from complications of the Covid-19. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Maynard C. & Carma (Carmie) Williams Collins.
Luther served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict having been stationed in Frankfort, Germany. He worked for 45 years at Mapes Piano String Company along with brothers, Earl, Bob & brother-in-law: Andy Edwards and nephew Lawrence Pierce. He was a member of the Siam Baptist Church. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his sisters: Burna Pierce, Lola Bowers, Novella Heaton and Myrtle (Toots) Gilliam and brothers: Willard Collins, Arthur Collins and Earl Collins and a brother-in-law: Ted Hamilton.
Luther loved to do carpentry work for family, friends and neighbors. As a young man he like to hunt rabbits, squirrels and birds with his father and brothers. He also was a fan of the Atlanta Braves and in his younger years played in the Minor League Baseball with the Hunter Rebels. He also loved talking to anyone that would listen to his stories of growing up in Lick Skillet Hollow. Daddy never met a stranger.
After the Army, he married Nancy Hamilton on May 12, 1956. She passed away on June 7, 2000.
Those left to cherish his memories are his children: Teresa (Edward) Hampton, and Teddy (Linda) Collins. Granddaughter: Elizabeth Ann (Chris) Davis, Grandson: Jonathan Edward Hampton, His Great Grandsons Jack, Thomas and Ben Davis, Durham Maine. His Sister: Betty Edwards, Brother: Bob Collins, brother-in-laws: Andy Edwards, Kenny Gilliam and Bill(Evelyn) Hamilton, a sister-in-law: Janice Hamilton, Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A Graveside Service to honor the life of Luther L. Collins, will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Pearl Bowers Cemetery with the Rev. Jack Roddy officiating. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. Saturday will be: Jonathan Hampton, Steve Heaton, Jeff Hamilton, Jim Hamilton, Bobby Elliott, Joseph Oliver and David Hampton. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Bobby Collins, Jackie Collins, Michael Collins, Billy Jack Collins, Lawrence Pierce, Jim Williams and Dayton Jones. The family would like to thank Dr. Walters, the ladies of Siam Baptist Church for all the treat bags given to Mr. Collins, all nurses and staff of Hermitage Health Center, nurses and staff of Caris Hospice. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home between the hours of 1 and 4:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. To those who prefer, memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Siam Baptist Church Building Fund, 2414 Siam Road, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643 or to Ernie Bowers, 104 Pearl Bowers Road, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643 for upkeep of the cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, is mandating that all wear masks in public and social distancing, recommendations will be requested. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Collins family.