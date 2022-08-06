JONESBOROUGH - Luther H. “L.H.” Thompson, 88, Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, at Lakebridge Healthcare, following a brief illness.
L.H. was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County. He was a son of the late Charles Elmer and Ruby Mary Lily Blevins Thompson.
L.H. was a 1951 graduate of Jonesboro High School and attended East Tennessee State College.
He was a Korean War U.S. Navy veteran, where he served as a Gunners Mate on the USS Worchester.
L.H. retired in 1986 from Sprint Telephone Company, formerly United Intermountain Telephone, where he worked as a Switchman for twenty-six years.
He was a lifelong member of Mountain View Church of Christ, and also a member of the Midway Ruritan Club.
L.H. loved the outdoors, and enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing, gardening, vacations to the beach, the U.T. Vols and especially watching and listening to his Purple Martin’s.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-four years, Betty Helen Allen Thompson, in 2013, four brothers, Bill, Jack, Harry and Don Thompson, two sisters, Louise White and Shirley Morrison.
L.H. is survived by his children, David Thompson and wife Diane, Sevierville, Deborah Duquette and husband Mario, Jonesborough; four grandchildren, Daniel Duquette, Jonesborough, Paige Edwards and husband Grant, St. Charles, MO, Trey Dillon and Bonnie Starnes, Jonesborough, Cory Dillon and wife Brittany, Blountville; two great-grandchildren, Hudson Dillon, Jonesborough, and Laikynn Dillon, Blountville; one brother, James T. Thompson, Johnson City; several nieces and nephews.
The graveside funeral service for L.H. will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1:00 P.M., in the Historic Site of Mountain Home National Cemetery, with Chaplain Ron Land, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Bluff City D.A.V. Post #39. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 P.M. Tuesday.