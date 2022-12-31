JOHNSON CITY - Luther George “L.G.” Thomas, 72, of Johnson City passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at his residence. He was a native of Mitchell County, North Carolina and was a son of the late Luther and Pearl Parker Thomas. L.G. was a self-employed carpenter most of his life. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served his country during the Vietnam War. L.G. loved fishing, working outdoors, especially in his yard and on his house. He was baptized in Beans Creek in Mitchell County, NC on August 13, 2022. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Thomas; two sisters, Faye Davis and Mae Cook and his mother-in-law, Hettie Murphy Buchanan.

Survivors include his loving wife, Bessie Buchanan Thomas; a sister, Hazel McMahan of Marion, NC; two brothers-in-law, Woodrow Buchanan of Elizabethton and Nat Buchanan and wife, Janice of Johnson City; also, several nieces and nephews.