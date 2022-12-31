JOHNSON CITY - Luther George “L.G.” Thomas, 72, of Johnson City passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at his residence. He was a native of Mitchell County, North Carolina and was a son of the late Luther and Pearl Parker Thomas. L.G. was a self-employed carpenter most of his life. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served his country during the Vietnam War. L.G. loved fishing, working outdoors, especially in his yard and on his house. He was baptized in Beans Creek in Mitchell County, NC on August 13, 2022. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Thomas; two sisters, Faye Davis and Mae Cook and his mother-in-law, Hettie Murphy Buchanan.
Survivors include his loving wife, Bessie Buchanan Thomas; a sister, Hazel McMahan of Marion, NC; two brothers-in-law, Woodrow Buchanan of Elizabethton and Nat Buchanan and wife, Janice of Johnson City; also, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for L.G. will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, January 6, 2023 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Bobby Campbell officiating. Special music will be provided by Michael Hawkins. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Roselawn Memory Park. Pallbearers will be selected from his nephews.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245