JOHNSON CITY - Luther Aaron “Buster” Bare, 81, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the Franklin-Woods Hospital, Johnson City. He was born November 19, 1938 in Elizabethton to the late Roby & Blanche Vandeventer Bare. He was a graduate of Mary Hughes High School, Bluff City. Buster was retired after 45 years of service from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. He was of the Baptist Faith. He loved kids. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years: Phyllis Ann Hyatt Bare, one sister: Virginia McCloud and seven Brothers: George D. Bare, Jessie Paul Bare, Burl Dean Bare, Bob Bare, Jack Bare, William “Dude” Bare and Lawrence Jr. Bare.
Survivors include his son & daughter-in-law: Michael & Lisa Bare, Johnson City, his granddaughter & her husband Katey & Justin Morrell, Bristol, A grandson: Dalton Bare, His sisters: Lois Dishner, Ruth “Bootsie” Humphrey and Betty Thomas all of Bluff City, Sue Harkleroad, Elizabethton and Roxie Williams & husband John, Blountville. Several nieces & nepehws. His special friend: Wanda Jones and his army friend of 62 years: Red Land & wife Alice, Mayo, Florida.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Donnie Humphrey officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Music will be provided by Keyla Bare and Gail Thomas. Active Pallbearers will be: Jeff Roberts, Jeff Cross, Bruce Wayne Harkleroad, John Michael Bare, Roby Allen and Kevin Bare. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Tennessee Cancer Specialist, The Staff at Franklin-Wood Hospital especially Meredith. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Bare family