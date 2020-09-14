JOHNSON CITY - Lula Milladean (“Mid”) Hodge passed softly into eternal rest with Christ her Savior on September 11, 2020 at 98 years of age. She leaves behind a legacy of Christian faith, love for her family, generosity, and a talent for making everyone she met feel special.
Mid was the youngest daughter of Jack and Visa (Harvey) Green of Piney Flats, TN and their last living child of her four brothers and five sisters. She was a widow. She was proceeded in death by her only daughter, Linda K. (Orren) Lyons and her only son William J. Orren.
She is survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. She loved all of her family and left them a testimony of her Christian faith, persistence in times of struggle, and the importance of relationships. Mid never met a stranger, never turned from helping others, and never missed an opportunity to talk about Jesus. She had a quick wit and a contagious smile and laugh.
The family would like to thank the staff and loving team at NHC for the wonderful care that Mid received there. They cared for her like family by providing careful attention, positive interactions, and respect. The dignity they helped preserve during her stay and at her passing will always be remembered.
Family and friends will meet for a Graveside Service at Mountain Home National Cemetery on September 17 at 2pm to pay final respects and to remember, honor, and celebrate her precious life. Everyone who wishes to attend the Graveside is required to wear a mask.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Hodge family by visiting www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 928-6111