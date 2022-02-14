JOHNSON CITY - Lula Belle Cole Denton, of Johnson City, went to be in the presence of her Lord and Savior Saturday, February 12, 2022. She was born on September 26, 1939, to Robert and Gertrude France Cole.
Lula Belle actively lived out her life as a servant of Christ, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was well loved in the Spice Hollow Community where she was born, raised and lived her entire life. She was often seen walking up and down Spice Hollow Road, checking in on family and friends; always offering a helping hand, a listening ear or a delicious home cooked meal.
Her grandchildren carry in their hearts precious memories of their great adventures with "Memaw." She taught them to fish and how to hunt Morel Mushrooms as they walked in the woods surrounding her mountain home. Through her, they learned the joys of picking blackberries on the mountain to later enjoy as jam over her famous star biscuits; to watch the innumerable hummingbirds flying to her feeders while whittling a piece of wood and eating banana popsicles on the porch. She taught them the art of making homemade apple butter outside in the brass kettle. They never seemed to mind the day long process because they were well fed and they had a front row seat to her stories of growing up in "The Holler,'' which she penned in a book entitled "Lula Belle's Book of Memories."
Lula Belle was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Ida Bennet and Florence Hill, her brother, Bobby Cole, and a precious sister-in-law, Joyce France.
Left to carry on her Servant Legacy are her husband of 62 years, Charles Denton, her children, Rusty Denton (Kim), Ronny Denton (Donna) and Renee Hill (David), 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Washington County Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm.
Pallbearers will be Lucas Denton, Alexander Denton, Jacob Hill, Cameron Shelton, Austin Shelton, and Ernest King.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City 423-282-1521 is serving the family.