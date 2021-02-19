2nd Timothy 4-7
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
HAMPTON - Lucy Virgie Birchfield Clark, 95, Hampton, passed away Thursday February 18, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born October 20, 1925 in Mitchell County, North Carolina to the late Charlie & Martha Putman Birchfield. She had lived most of her life in Tennessee. She was a homemaker who loved to cook and quilt. Mrs Clark was a member of Unicoi Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Newton G. “Bud” Clark, a granddaughter: Megan Holly, three sisters: Dora Rose, Margie Wilson, and Doris Boone, Five Brothers: G.W. Birchfield, Leonard Birchfield, F.D. Birchfield, Bobby Birchfield and Charles Birchfield.
Survivors include her daughters: Fredia (Robert) Edwards and Diane Gentry, all of Unicoi. Her Grandchildren: Billy (Angie) Holly, Jr., Michael Holly, & Fiance’ Bobbi, Robert Britton (Charity) Arrowood , Ashlynn Gentry and Tracie (Shane) Clawson and Tonya (Jim) Johnson Great Grandchildren: Bethany (Alex) Ingram, Sarah Holly and Lucas Holly & Girl Friend, Savannah A Great Great Granddaughter: Cambrie Ingram. . Her Sister: Hazel (James) Watson. Several nieces & nephews. Her In-Laws: Paris & Rebecca Street, Tam Birchfield, Judie Perdue and Barbara Bichfield.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 21, 2021 in the Berry Cemetery (Simerly Creek) with the Rev. Brett Jones, Rev. Nathan Jennings and Rev. Mark Street officiating. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Alex Ingram and Tara Honeycutt. Friends may visit with the family at her residence. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:50 p.m. Sunday. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Clark family.