JOHNSON CITY - Lucy “Ruth” Saults, 94, of Johnson City, died Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Four Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Facility. She was a native of Johnson City and a daughter of the late Houston Henry and Lillie Hill Peters.
Ruth was a longtime employee of Kings Department Store, Baldauf and later Wal-Mart.
She was a member of Lynnwood Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, her husband, George W. Saults, Jr. (1998); a daughter, Patricia Tolley; a son, Kenneth Saults; a grandson, David Jancarek; a great granddaughter, Kelsie Greene all preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory include four daughters and two sons-in-law, Myra Hopkins (Steve), Judith Jancarek (Melvin, Sr.), Rebecca Johnson and Linda Laws; eight grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild.
The family wishes to express thanks to Four Oaks and Amedisys Hospice for their loving care.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at Morris-Baker Funeral Home in the Dogwood Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm under the direction of Mr. Glen Keller. A committal service is scheduled for 2:00 pm in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Saults family. (423) 282-1521