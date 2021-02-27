MARYVILLE, TN - Lucy A. Sheets, 85, Maryville, Tennessee passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 in the Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a native of Johnson City and had lived here most of her life until moving to Maryville several years ago. Lucy was a Registered Nurse and had worked for Johnson City Memorial Hospital, James H. Quillen Medical Center and retired from James H. Quillen Rehab Hospital. She was a member of the Lamplight Pentecostal Church in Maryville. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, John Price and Dora Woodby Price; a brother, Monroe Price and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Price.
Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years, Glenn Sheets; her son, Timothy Sheets and his wife, Sherry of Maryville; her grandchildren, Morgan Sheets, Ally Sheets and Corey Hearon; a great-grandson, Jayden Colandro; three brothers, Jess Price of Johnson City, Billy Price and wife, Darlene of Elizabethton and John Price of Hampton; five sisters, Kathy Lewis of Haymarket, VA. Tempie Wilkerson of Kentucky, Nancy Walker and husband, Pete of Haymarket, VA, Joyce Repass and husband, Leonard of Elizabethton and Judy Keys of Manassa, VA; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Lucy will be conducted at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the Tabernacle of God Church, Laurels Road, Johnson City with Rev. Jake Debuty officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Interment will follow in the Lyons Cemetery, Elizabethton. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Sheets family. 423-928-2245