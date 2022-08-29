ROAN MOUNTAIN - Lucious “Bud” M. Williams, Jr., age 84 of Roan Mountain, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Waters of Roan Highlands. He was the youngest child of the late Lucious M. Williams, Sr. and Faye Marie Griffin Williams and was born on February 13, 1938 in Madison, FL. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ralph Shore, Faye Marie Padgett, Anne Dunn and Lou Anne Watford.
Bud was a United States Veteran having served in both the Navy and the Marines. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Roan Mountain where he was a Sunday School teacher and church greeter.
Those left to cherish his many memories include his wife of 25 years, Karon Bennett Williams of the home; a daughter Yvonne Linwood (Mark) of Cocoa Beach, FL; a son Todd Williams (Caroline) of Wake Forest, NC; a step-son Bruce Owens (Amy) of St. Augustine, FL; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to honor the life of Bud Williams, Jr. will be conducted at 3:00 PM Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Roan Mountain with Pastor Geren Street officiating. Music will be under the direction of the church. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 PM prior to the service on Wednesday.
The graveside service will be held at a later date at the Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the First Baptist Church of Roan Mountain Benevolence Fund, PO Box 148, Roan Mountain, TN, 37687.
Words of love and sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.