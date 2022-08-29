ROAN MOUNTAIN - Lucious “Bud” M. Williams, Jr., age 84 of Roan Mountain, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Waters of Roan Highlands. He was the youngest child of the late Lucious M. Williams, Sr. and Faye Marie Griffin Williams and was born on February 13, 1938 in Madison, FL. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ralph Shore, Faye Marie Padgett, Anne Dunn and Lou Anne Watford.

Bud was a United States Veteran having served in both the Navy and the Marines. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Roan Mountain where he was a Sunday School teacher and church greeter.

