JOHNSON CITY - Lucille Weaver, 92, Johnson City, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Lucille was born in Washington County to the late Howard and Colleen Miller.
She was a member of New Hope Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Gareth Weaver.
Survivors include: her son, Randy Weaver and his wife Carolyn; three grandchildren, Mandy Jones and her husband Josh, Carly Rollings and her husband Allen and Allen Heath Weaver and his wife Kelly; and six grandchildren, Chance Peters, Jeyden Jones, Lauren Weaver, Haley Weaver, Kyrie Rollings and Piper Rollings.
The family of Lucille Weaver will receive friends from 6 PM until 7 PM Friday, November 13, 2020, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Paul Peer officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The committal service will be conducted at 2 PM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Monte Vista Memorial Park at the mausoleum chapel.
The family would like to thank all of Lucille’s special friends for the care, love and support during the last couple weeks.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Weaver family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Weaver family. (423) 282-1521