ERWIN - Lucille Higgins Price Tipton, age 86, Erwin, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on Sunday, August 28, 2022. She passed away peacefully at her residence while she was surrounded by her loving family. Lucille is a daughter of the late Charlie B. and Edith (Mattingly) Higgins.

Lucille retired from East Tennessee Surgery Group, where she worked as a Surgical Tech, and had worked previously for the Johnson City Medical Center, with over thirty years of service. She was one of the eldest members of Good Shepherd Baptist Church. Lucille loved the Lord and her family. She made the best biscuits and gravy around and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She always loved taking care of other people.

