ERWIN - Lucille Higgins Price Tipton, age 86, Erwin, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on Sunday, August 28, 2022. She passed away peacefully at her residence while she was surrounded by her loving family. Lucille is a daughter of the late Charlie B. and Edith (Mattingly) Higgins.
Lucille retired from East Tennessee Surgery Group, where she worked as a Surgical Tech, and had worked previously for the Johnson City Medical Center, with over thirty years of service. She was one of the eldest members of Good Shepherd Baptist Church. Lucille loved the Lord and her family. She made the best biscuits and gravy around and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She always loved taking care of other people.
In addition to her parents, Lucille is preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Cleaon Price; one son, Jerry Lynn Price; her second husband, Estil "Hoot" Tipton; five brothers: Charlie H. Higgins, Jimmy D. Higgins, Roger D. Higgins, Carroll G. Higgins, and Richard K. Higgins; one step grandson, C.J. Light.
Lucille leaves behind to cherish her memories, one son, Mitchell Price and wife, DeeDee, one daughter, Joan Robinett and husband, Andy Jones; two grandchildren: Daniel Robinett (Anna Lakett), and LeAnne Miller (Chevis); three great grandchildren: Kaisley, Arthur, and Jack Miller; one step granddaughter, Elisha Light; four sisters: Ada Sanders, Judy Ann Sparks, Sandra Starnes, Linda Waddle and husband Bob. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Lucille’s family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Kevin Laws will officiate the 7:00 p.m. service. Music will be provided by Tim Higgins, Wayne Sawyer, and Travis David O’Quinn. Committal will be held at 12:00 Noon Thursday in the Tinker Cemetery (Mill Creek). Reverend Alan King will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:55 a.m. on Thursday.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff of Amedisys Hospice for all their compassion and loving care shown to Lucille and her family, also a special thanks to her son-in-law Andy Jones for the extra special care he gave Lucille.