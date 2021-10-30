JOHNSON CITY - Lucille Hagy, 92, of Johnson City passed away at Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Elizabethton, on Thursday, October 28, 2021. A native of Erwin, she lived most of her life in Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late Madge White Harris and Faye Harris. Mrs. Hagy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to being a homemaker, Lucille worked alongside her husband Clifford at his car sales and fuel sales businesses.
Mrs. Hagy loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed growing flowers and gardening. She enjoyed church services and listening to her audio Bible. She was a member of Downtown Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Clifford W. Hagy, beloved son Ronald Hagy, sister and best friend Gladys Jenkins, son-in-law Bill Bailey, and niece Sandra Bennett.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughters Teresa Bailey, Lone Star TX, Nancy Howren, Johnson City, Jamie Harris and son-in-law Randy, Unicoi, niece Randi Perry, daughter-in-law Joan Hagy, grandchildren Brandon Hopson, Andrew and Lacey Harris, Nick and Kip Hagy, Valerie Martinez, Debbie Clapper, Billy Bailey, and Jimmy Bailey. She was also blessed with great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was blessed with special friend Joe Willingham, who provided assistance and prayer.
Mrs. Hagy’s family would like to thank the caring staff at Hermitage Health and Rehabilitation Center, especially her buddy Andrew Gunn.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021 after 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the Roselawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 1:50 P.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Hagy Family.